Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag and Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, today handed over six mini-excavators to six Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDC)s on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four.

This $96M investment will help to bolster the functions of these Local Democratic Organs, especially as it relates to the clearing and maintenance of drainage and outfall channels under their purview.

Both President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo have committed to ensuring that every NDC is fully equipped to address all community issues.

Minister Parag reminded that soon, all NDCs would also have their own garbage compactor truck. This is in addition to the mini-fire response vehicles which would be manned by a small, but properly trained fire brigade.

Mustapha emphasised that the initiative is part of Government’s broader efforts to modernize and strengthen the country’s drainage infrastructure, ensuring better resilience against flooding, thereby protecting crops and shielding farmers from avoidable losses.

The NDCs that benefited from today’s handover were Eccles/ Ramsburg, Mocha/Arcadia, Little Diamond/Herstelling, Soesdyke/Hui’s Te/Coverden, and Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra.

