96% of Quarrie Village now accessing potable water

Ninety-six percent of the population in the village of Quarrie, Region 9 now has access to potable water following the commissioning of a $24 million well at Buru. Minister Susan Rodrigues officially launched the new facility today, accompanied by Regional Chairman Mr. Brian Allicock, GWI’s Hinterland Service Director Mr. Ramchand Jailal, and other technical and support staff.

Before this upgrade to the water supply system, residents relied on a single drilled well that only served 63% of the central area of the community. The remaining population lived about 1 kilometer away from this system. In response, GWI intervened by establishing a second water supply system that includes a new drilled well, a 4.7-kilometer pipeline network, and a solar-powered (PV) pumping system. This improvement has provided first-time access to safe drinking water for approximately 80 residents. Together, these systems now supply water to most of the village, with overall coverage reaching 96%.

Prior to the commissioning, Minister Rodrigues engaged with residents to discuss the government’s ongoing development agenda for the community. “We are pleased to be progressing toward our target of delivering 100% potable water to the people of this country,” she stated. “We are well on our way to meet that target five years earlier.”

The Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that citizens are comfortable and have access to essential services that improve their quality of life. “We want our people to be comfortable and happy—to work where you live, provide your children with a brighter future, and leave a legacy for them,” she urged the gathering.

Minister Rodrigues added that the government’s mandate is to bring prosperity to every home. As such, focus is placed on early childhood healthcare, care for the elderly, equal educational opportunities, building village economies, and agriculture. She also called on citizens to hold their leaders accountable for delivering on promises made.

According to Minister Rodrigues, in 2020, only 45% of the hinterland had access to potable water. Today, that figure has increased to 83% with the addition of 100 new wells. By the end of 2024, another 40 wells are expected to be completed, further increasing coverage in hinterland communities to 90%.

Mr. Ramchand Jailal, Hinterland Service Director, shared, “We are happy to be here for another commissioning. A few years ago, we assessed the system and identified areas for improvement. We drilled the BORU well to a depth of 250 feet and it is a 6-inch well. A contractor drilled the well, and the council worked with GWI on the distribution system.”

Regional Chairman Mr. Brian Allicock remarked, “We are focused on creating a sustainable village economy, which is why we decided to collaborate with the Village Council on these projects.”

Quarrie village is located in the Central Sub-district of Region 9 and has a population of 263. The newly established infrastructure significantly enhances the village’s resilience, ensuring a reliable water supply even during dry seasons, addressing a long-standing need in the community. However, a small number of households, representing the remaining 4% of the population, are situated far from the existing water infrastructure and remain unconnected. Efforts are ongoing to address these gaps as GWI continues to work toward achieving full water coverage in the village, enhancing both public health and quality of life in Quarrie.

A total of twenty-three million, five hundred sixty-seven thousand dollars ($23,567,000) was spent on the successful implementation of the water supply improvement project in Quarrie village.

