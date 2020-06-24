91-year-old woman among four to recover from COVID-19 at the Palms

A ninety-one-year-old woman is among four residents of the Palms Elderly Care Facility to have fully recovered from COVID-19 over the week-end, bringing the number of recoveries there to seven.

According to the Department of Public Information, the quartet – Rosaline Hamilton, 91; Kaysonauth Sager, 76; Meyrle Thomas, 87; and Carmen Hopkinson 78 – will be transferred to the Infirmary for two days before they are relocated to the General Ward.

The three remaining patients are being monitored by the Facility’s medical team and will be retested on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Just last week, the Palms celebrated the recovery of three patients: Zorie De Mattos, 105; Sheila Gill, 78 and Fazil Mohamed 64.

The teamwork and commitment demonstrated by Ward Six team is recognised as they continue to provide exceptional care to the seniors, DPI said.