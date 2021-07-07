90% of Covid-infected persons have recovered

A whopping 90% of persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has announced.

This represents over 18,000 of the 20,645 persons who became infected with the virus since the pandemic hit Guyana in March 2020.

“As you would know, we would have had about 20,645 persons as of yesterday, who would have been infected with COVID, so, since the pandemic started in Guyana, we have recorded as a total, 20,645 persons. Of those, 18, 619 have recovered, which meant that they would have gone through, whether it’s a 10-day period to mild or asymptomatic persons and then got discharged.

“As of today, 18, 619 have recovered, which amounts to about 90 percent of those who have been infected. This 90 percent represents everyone who would have recovered,” Minister Anthony stated.

Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at some 7.4 per cent, Minister Anthony said, adding that the recovery rate is fairly good.

To date, 236, 409 persons have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This amounts to approximately 48.6 per cent of Guyana’s adult population. For second dose and complete vaccination, 115,652 persons have taken both jabs.

“This would put us close to 23.8 per cent of our adult population being fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination, at least first dose vaccination rates among older persons have been extremely high, I would say, more than 75 per cent and the low age group because we started later, we have seen uptick in this age group, but it’s not as much as we would want it to be, and therefore we’re encouraging persons to come out and make sure that they get their vaccines.”

“Also, by the ending of this week the number of additional COVID-19 vaccination sites in Region Four would increase to 10. This follows a discussion with the municipality and persons manning various health centres in Georgetown, Minister Anthony said.