9 years jail for man who killed brother in 2017

Gopaul Sewsankar called “Romel”, 27, of Yakusari, North, Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), has been sentenced to nine years and two months in jail after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing his brother, Vishal Sahora, back in March 2017.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser count of manslaughter when the Berbice Assizes continued on Thursday last at the Berbice High Court.

It was reported that 18-year-old Sahora was stabbed by his elder brother while they were imbibing. It had been reported that Sewsankar asked to borrow his motorcycle but the now dead man refused.

This led to an argument which quickly turned into a scuffle between the two brothers. Sahora was reportedly stabbed to the chest.