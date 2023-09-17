9-Y-O boy struck, killed by teen who stole father’s car

A 9-year-old boy from Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD), tragically lost his life this morning after being struck by a car driven by a teenager, who had allegedly stolen his father’s vehicle.

The dead child has been identified as Daniel Desouza.

Information reaching INews revealed that the child was on his way to Church at 12th Street, Dazzel Housing Scheme, ECD, when he was hit by the motorcar.

This publication was told that the 16-year-old male, who was driving the vehicle, had reportedly stolen the keys to his father’s car and drove off just moments before the tragic incident occurred.

According to a relative, Daniel was walking to Church when he stopped on the road to tie his shoelace. It was at this moment that the car struck him, dragging him a short distance before plunging into a nearby trench.

The child was quickly picked up and rushed to the Nabaclis Health Centre, where he was, unfortunately, pronounced dead. His body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, the teenage driver was subsequently taken into police custody as investigations continue.

--- ---