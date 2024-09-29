9 transformers, 7 generators destroyed in DDL fire – GFS

Preliminary investigations into Friday afternoon’s fire at the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) power plant facility in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, have revealed that several transformers and generators, along with a quantity of oil, were destroyed.

This is according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement on Saturday. It was noted that around 16:43h on Friday, the Fire Service received an urgent alert regarding a fire at the DDL power plant in Diamond.

Six firefighting units – two water tenders, two water carriers, a hose layer, and a fire boat – were immediately dispatched from Fire Service Headquarters, and West Ruimveldt, Eccles/Diamond, and Campbellville fire stations. The first unit arrived on the scene at 16:50h.

Under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, a dedicated team of six officers and 22 firefighters worked diligently and expertly to bring the blaze under control. Their efforts ensured that the fire was quickly contained to a single building, preventing further spread.

“The fire originated in the generator enclosure and caused significant damage. Among the destroyed items were one forklift, nine transformers, 23 drums of castor oil, and seven Caterpillar generators. Additionally, the fire spread to a nearby chemical bond…,” the Fire Service said in its missive.

It further noted that due to the quick response and expert firefighting efforts, the chemical bond and fuel storage areas were successfully protected and isolated.

Despite the challenges posed by the size and nature of the fire, the GFS stated that foam, dry chemicals, and water were strategically used to extinguish the flames.

According to the GFS, officials are actively investigating the cause of the fire to determine its origin and prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, DDL, in a previous statement on Friday, related that the fire was observed at approximately 16:40h, near one of the generating sets. The local beverage company said its fire response team immediately went into action and worked to control the blaze until the arrival of GFS units.

One eyewitness had related that the roof of the power plant caved in, but no one was hurt. At the time of the blaze, no one was reportedly in the facility and those who were nearby rushed to safer ground.

The Fire Service on Saturday expressed gratitude and commendation to all the personnel involved in managing and containing this dangerous situation. It said their efforts undoubtedly prevented what could have been a catastrophic event for such a large company.

“The professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the team have been invaluable, and we continue to encourage the same level of dedication in every fire emergency as we remain committed to serving the Guyanese public with confidence and reliability,” the GFS stated.

