9 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that nine more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24-hours.

This now takes active cases in Guyana up to 79, that is, four patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 75 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 11 persons are currently in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,226 with the latest fatality recorded since mid-March.

To date, some 61,954 persons have recovered after contracting the deadly virus.