9 new COVID-19 cases; 2 in ICU

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s updated Dashboard for today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 63,232. But only 85 of these are currently active cases, that is, two patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 83 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another 13 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,226 with no fatalities recorded this week.

So far, some 61,921 persons have recovered from the life-threatening novel coronavirus.