9-month-old boy among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1039.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 9 Months East Berbice-Corentyne December 19 Unvaccinated Male 69 East Berbice-Corentyne December 20 Fully Vaccinated Male 80 East Berbice-Corentyne December 17 Unvaccinated Male 82 East Berbice-Corentyne December 10 Unvaccinated Male 74 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara December 20 Unvaccinated Female 60 Demerara-Mahaica December 20 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 35 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,926.

There are eight persons in the ICU, 35 in institutional isolation, and 671 in home isolation while recoveries stand at 37,173.