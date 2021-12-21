9-month-old boy among 6 more Covid deaths

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1039.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|9 Months
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|December 19
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|69
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|December 20
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|80
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|December 17
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|82
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|December 10
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|74
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|December 20
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|60
|Demerara-Mahaica
|December 20
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 35 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,926.
There are eight persons in the ICU, 35 in institutional isolation, and 671 in home isolation while recoveries stand at 37,173.