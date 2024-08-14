9 homeless after fire destroys Kwakwani house

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Yesterday, at 18:10 hours, the Guyana Fire Service received an emergency call reporting a fire at Lot 68, Second Phase Housing Scheme, Kwakwani, Berbice River. Water Tender #69, manned by five auxiliary firefighters, responded promptly and arrived at the scene by 18:15 hrs with 1,703 liters of water.

The first jet of water was applied at 18:16 hrs, and firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames. Despite their swift action, the two-storey building, owned by 71-year-old Michael Primo and occupied by him and eight family members, was completely destroyed.

The fire was caused by a lit electrical stove that had been left unattended. Naked flames from the stove ignited a window curtain, which rapidly spread to other combustible materials within the house.

Firefighters utilized one jet from Water Tender #69, along with two additional jets from a garden light pump using an open water source, to bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries, but the incident has left nine individuals without a home.

The Guyana Fire Service urges the public to exercise caution when using electrical appliances to prevent such tragedies.

It is vital to ensure that all appliances are turned off and unplugged before leaving any room or building. Additionally, avoid overloading electrical sockets, such as drop cords and power strips, with multiple appliances and ensure that all wiring in homes or businesses meets approved safety standards.

To enhance fire safety, the Guyana Fire Service recommends the installation of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in homes and businesses.

Being prepared and equipped can save lives and property in the event of a fire.

