9 homeless after fire destroys house at Mocha

Nine persons are now homeless after a fire, late Sunday afternoon, destroyed their Lot 8 Carol’s Place, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

Owner Magnel Roberts told Inews that the fire started just about 19:00h on Sunday.

She related that persons saw smoke emanating from the upper flat of the building and raised an alarm. As a result, the Guyana Fire Service was summoned but took some time to arrive.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire two-storey structure was already up in flames.

Roberts told this publication that three of her five children were already prepared for school but they could not return.

The losses are pegged to be in the millions.

An investigation is underway.