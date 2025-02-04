$9.4 billion approved for Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been allocated some $9.4 billion to continue its efforts in shaping Guyana’s foreign policy.

The sum was approved in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Monday evening.

As part of this allocation, some $804 million is set aside for advocacy, public diplomacy and public relation activities, as well as diaspora engagements and activities, among other programmes.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd explained that the ministry has retained an international firm that pilot international public relations campaign to reaffirm the country’s position on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

“We also have an in-house PR committee that we use locally for our campaign, and we do have a programme,” the minister confirmed.

He was at the time responding to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, Amanza Walton-Desir, who inquired about Guyana’s international public relations campaign in relation to the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

Minister Todd added that this year the ministry also plans to advance its education campaign in areas close to the border.

“We plan to cover regions one, two, seven, eight and nine. We will also do some work on the coastland,” he told the House.

The campaign forms part of the government’s concerted effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the longstanding controversy.

It aims to foster a greater sense of national identity and pride, ensuring that citizens are educated on the historical challenges facing the country.

In December last year, Guyana submitted to the International Court of Justice in The Hague its final written brief on the merits in its case against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Guyana is seeking the Court’s confirmation that the 1899 Arbitral Award which determined the international boundary with Venezuela is legally valid and remains binding on both States as a matter of international law. [DPI]

