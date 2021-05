Guyana has recorded a total of 14,531 positive Covid-19 cases to date, following the detection of 89 new cases within the past 24-hour.

The Ministry of Health’s dashboard indicates that 16 persons are in the ICU, 101 in institutional isolation, 1640 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

The death toll has risen to 331.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,443 persons have recovered.