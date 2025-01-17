$88B to improve electricity reliability, reduce cost in 2025

The Government has budgeted $88 billion for the expansion and diversification of the energy sector to improve reliability and reduce the cost of electricity. This sum was set aside in the 2025 National Budget presented under the theme ‘A secure, prosperous and sustainable Guyana.’

According to the Minister responsible for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, within the past four years, the Government has added 171 megawatts of new generating capacity to meet the growing electricity demand. This included the installation of new generators, commissioning of two power ships, upgrading transformers and substations and improvements to the distribution network.

Dr Singh noted that electricity access was expanded to approximately 1,000 households in 17 previously unserved areas. He also pointed to the commissioning of several solar farms, hydropower plants and the flagship Gas-to-Energy project which continues to have a significant impact on the livelihood of Guyanese.

“Importantly, Mr. Speaker, the APNU+AFC failed to identify a single long-term solution to our historic and well-known electricity problem” while in office, he said.

In 2025, the Minister said the Government will continue to work on renewable initiatives including the completion of solar farms, distribution of solar panels and commissioning of a wind farm.

“We will continue work on renewable initiatives, operationalising Kato and Kumu. We will complete solar farms in Berbice, Essequibo and Linden, distribution networks in Ituni, Coomaka. We will commence construction of the 15mgwt solar farm in Linden. We will upgrade distribution networks in Mabaruma, Mathews Ridge and Port Kaituma, we will develop a 450kilowatt peak windfarm at Leguan and distribute an additional 7,230 solar panels in the hinterland,” Dr Singh stated.

He noted that the delivery of these projects this year will substantially improve reliability and reduce the cost of electricity.

These projects will be rolled out in addition to the much anticipated GtE project at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

