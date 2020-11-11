88 new Covid cases recorded; 10 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 88 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,618 as of November 11, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 137. The latest fatalities are a 74-year-old male from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 74-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

According to the Ministry of Health, 10 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

33 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 56 in institutional isolation and 800 in home isolation.

To date 23,103 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,611 persons have been recovered from the virus.