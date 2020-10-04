88 new COVID-19 cases detected

An additional 88 persons have contracted COVID-19 in Guyana, taking the country’s total number of cases to 3,093.

Of these, however, only 1,087 are active cases. These include 15 patients currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and the other 1,072 in isolation, that is, 152 in institutional isolation and the remaining 920 in home isolation.

Only this afternoon, the Ministry of Health announced that the country’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 87 following the death of a 68-year-old man from Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

To date, some 1,920 persons in Guyana have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested 14,815 persons thus far for the novel coronavirus.

See below for the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today: