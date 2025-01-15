$86M cutting-edge equipment to clear backlogs, deliver efficient results at Forensic Lab

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) marked a significant milestone today (January 15, 2025) with the unveiling of its state-of-the-art Zeiss Sigma 360VP Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM).

The launching ceremony, held at the Area ‘M’ University of Guyana Complex, Turkeyen, was attended by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally.

The advanced SEM, acquired under the 2024 national budget at a cost of €370,510 (approximately GY$86 million), positions Guyana as a regional leader in forensic science and research.

Minister Benn, while delivering the feature address, hailed the acquisition as a game-changer for scientific and forensic advancement in Guyana. “This acquisition represents a significant leap for science and research in Guyana, extending beyond the forensic science laboratory. It reflects our government’s commitment to equipping our scientists and researchers with cutting-edge technology that meets global standards,” Minister Benn stated.

Highlighting the SEM’s impact on forensic investigations, Minister Benn noted that, “With this advanced instrument, we can now analyse the distribution, morphology, and chemistry of samples with unprecedented precision. This will enhance the GFSL’s ability to provide faster, more reliable results to support the judicial system, particularly in gunshot residue (GSR) investigations, which have faced delays due to resource limitations.”

Alluding to the SEM’s broader applications, Minister Benn added that “The acquisition aligns with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision of establishing the GFSL as a hub for scientific and forensic research in the Caribbean.”

Meanwhile, PS Ally emphasised the critical role of the SEM in enhancing the GFSL’s operational efficiency, particularly as Guyana experiences rapid economic and infrastructural growth. He highlighted the pressing need for timely and precise analysis of gunshot residue (GSR) evidence, given that over 200 firearms were seized last year by the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

According to Ally, the SEM will enable the GFSL to clear backlogs and deliver results more efficiently, strengthening its support for the justice system.

Stressing the importance of proper maintenance, he added, “Downtime is not an option for such a vital tool. We are grateful for Zeiss’s commitment to providing ongoing support and servicing, ensuring this machine operates at peak efficiency and continues to bolster our capacity to combat crime effectively.”

Deputy Director of the GFSL, Charis Griffith, also expressed pride in the laboratory’s expanding capabilities, stating “No doubt the laboratory has continued to surpass expectations by attaining and maintaining ISO 17025 international accreditation status; hiring more persons qualified in the field of forensics or an applicable field; participating in and conducting continuous training for staff and stakeholders in and out of the country; and equipping the laboratory with the best to handle current and future forensic requests.”

Zeiss representatives highlighted the significance of the SEM, emphasising the company’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation. Juergen Frank noted that Zeiss views itself not merely as a supplier but as a dedicated partner in the pursuit of scientific progress. He further shared that the company invests 15% of its revenue into research and development, significantly exceeding the industry average, demonstrating their unwavering focus on delivering groundbreaking solutions to their clients.

Mr. Carlos Peralta highlighted the versatility of the SEM, emphasising its broad applications across various disciplines. “The SEM’s ability to analyse form, composition, and intricate details makes it invaluable across fields,” he stated. He further noted, “Its potential is only limited by the imagination of its users, offering endless possibilities for innovation and discovery.”

The SEM is part of a broader investment in advanced technology at the GFSL, which includes:

Orbitrap Exploris 120 Basic System (LCMS) – USD $353,344: For identifying and quantifying drugs, toxins, and volatile compounds.

Agilent Technologies 8890/7000E GC MSMS System – USD $265,324.24: For analysing fire debris, blood alcohol levels, and chemical impurities

To fully leverage these tools, five forensic experts are undergoing specialised training, ensuring the GFSL is well-positioned to deliver high-quality forensic analyses.

This investment reflects the government’s dedication to strengthening its forensic science capabilities, fostering regional collaboration, and supporting the pursuit of justice through advanced technology.

--- ---