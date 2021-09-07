$86M contract signed for Lethem to Annai road project

Minister within the Pubic Works Ministry, Deodat Indar along with Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat today signed an almost $86 million contract for the construction of the road from Lethem to Annai in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The project is expected to last for some nine months and the contract was awarded to Jr Ranch Inc.

Minister Indar stated that the previous government’s way of maintaining the roads from Lethem to Annai was not sustainable.

“For the Annai to Lethem in the bill of material, there’s 39,000 meters cube of laterite to be placed in building up the sub-surface of this particular road. The length of this road is 160 kilometres and the width is 7 meters,” Minister Indar explained.

He added that a four-man team comprising of Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine Karl Singh, a representative from the Ministry of Public Works, a representative from the Mayor’s office and a representative from Rupununi Chamber of Commerce will be monitoring the project.

Minister Bharrat stated that there are three sections of which are important in linking Guyana to Brazil, which is Linden to Mabura, Mabura to Annai and Annai to Lethem.

He noted that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is maintaining the Mabura to Annai stretch and that he is happy to know that Jr Ranch, an indigenous company with roots in Region Nine will be constructing the roads there.

Minister Bharrat mentioned that the government will be continuing the Highway from Linden to Mabura is expecting to start work early next year on that section.

“This section of the road has a great impact on the logging and mining sectors and as you are aware the heavy rains and the floods that we had, took a heavy toll on the mining and logging sector. We are trying to rebuild the logging sector right now so this road linkage is very important towards achieving that and many of our small miners are now going back into operation,” the Natural Resources Minister explained.

Minister Indar also spoke on the Linden to Mabura section of the road saying that the pre-qualification for the bidders is at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for no objection and by the end of this year they should be able to sign that contract.

Meanwhile, the Ministers also signed two contracts for road works to be done in the Black Polder, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) area.

Indar stated the roads were damaged by the heavy machinery that regularly traverses the farming community.

The contracts totalling $195.5 million was awarded to SAWA Investments Incorporated and CASCON Engineering Services.

Minister Bharrat also urged the contractors to have works done in the night to complete their projects as soon as possible with no delays.