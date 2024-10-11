85-Y-O man dies after being knocked down by speeding car while crossing ECD road

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 08:30 hrs this morning (Friday 11th October 2024) on Le Ressouvenir public road, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of 85-year-old Stephen Correia.

The accident involved motor car #PAG 7093, driven at the time by Garfield Hoppie, a 58-year-old Carpenter from LBI, and pedestrian Stephen Correia, an 85-year-old Pensioner who resided at Lot 1 Le Ressouvenir, ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding West on the southern carriageway of Le Ressouvenir public road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road from South to North and ended up in the path of the car.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries to his left hand, left ankle, and other parts of his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition with the help of public-spirited citizens, placed in an ambulance, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of motor car PAG 7092 was arrested and placed into custody, assisting with the investigation.

The body of 85-year-old Stephen Correia is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to be done on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

--- ---