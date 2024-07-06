85% of booths already allocated for Int’l Building Expo

Preparations for the International Building Exposition at the National Stadium in Providence are advancing rapidly, with approximately 85% of the booths already allocated.

The event, scheduled from August 8-11, was launched in June under the theme ‘Building on the Foundation of Sustainability and Unity’

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal inspecting the layout of the National Stadium for the building expo

During a site visit on Friday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, expressed satisfaction with the progress on the auditoriums and booths.

“That means there is only 15 per cent left and some of that will be the food court area. It means that the serious side of the business has been allocated…Overall, we are looking at about 341 spaces or booths for persons to occupy or to be made available,” Minister Croal highlighted.

Guyana’s highly anticipated building expo will offer attendees the opportunity to explore a wide range of innovations in the housing and construction sectors. Approximately 500 exhibitors and corporate sponsors are expected to participate in this year’s event.

Minister Croal encouraged larger sponsors and corporate companies to seize the remaining opportunities to get involved.

“We want to encourage the large sponsors and the large corporate companies to come on board. There are still opportunities for them,” he emphasised.

Aligned with the government’s commitment to promoting homeownership, thousands of Guyanese are expected to receive house lots and land titles during the ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ land allocation housing drive at the expo.

Various house models, such as core homes and homes for young professionals, will also be on display, showcasing ongoing housing projects in Guyana.

Minister Croal noted that the ministry is collaborating with the Small Business Bureau (SBB) to provide small business owners with unmatched networking opportunities at the expo.

Additionally, there will be a special presentation to highlight the transformation of Guyana’s first smart and urban centre, Silica City. The master plan for Silica City, designed by the University of Miami, will be unveiled at the event.

The expo aims to bring together homeowners, entrepreneurs, potential homeowners, and businesses from the construction and manufacturing industries in one location, fostering collaboration and innovation. (DPI)

