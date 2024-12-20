84 new healthcare professionals added to Region One’s workforce

Eighty-four individuals from Region One are now certified Nursing Assistants, Community Health Workers (CHWs) and Operating Room Technicians, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the region’s healthcare workforce.

This cohort of healthcare professionals includes 50 community health workers, 23 nursing assistants and 11 operating room technicians.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at Northwest Secondary School on Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a better standard of living for every Guyanese citizen.

Minister Croal explained that healthcare professionals play a critical role in ensuring that Guyana has a thriving and healthy population.

Healthcare professionals, he added, are the heart of the country’s healthcare system since they provide comfort and hope to patients during their most vulnerable moments.

“Your work is therefore essential not only to individuals but to the collective strength of our communities. A healthy population is the foundation of national development. You will be on the frontlines ensuring that the foundation remains strong,” Minister Croal stressed.

The minister urged the graduates to serve their communities with passion and dedication to deliver the highest level of healthcare services.

“As you step into your role, remember that every patient you meet is someone’s parent, child, or a loved one. Therefore, we have a duty to treat them with the kindness and dignity that you would wish for your own family…Healthcare is a team effort. Work with colleagues and embrace continuous learning. Remain adaptable to new technologies and approaches that enhance healthcare services,” Minister Croal said to the graduates.

He added that telemedicine is available at 13 sites in the region, with more sites to be added in 2025.

Before the end of 2024, Port Kaituma Hospital will benefit from a new theatre, increasing its capacity to perform various surgeries.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo underscored that Region One’s health sector has witnessed a massive transformation from August 2020 to now.

This strategic move by the government has significantly improved the level of healthcare services being provided to the residents.

Dr Mahadeo urged the graduates to capitalise on the training opportunities that are available to elevate themselves in the sector.

“You have the confidence of the community. Serve your community. Your government has been providing the opportunities, you just need to make sure of them. You have to perform. You have to help us to take healthcare to a different level,” he implored the graduates.

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley lauded the government’s strategic approach to decentralising training programmes in the health sector, to ensure hinterland residents also have access to these programmes.

Ashley said prior to August 2020, the region had a deficit of healthcare professionals in several health facilities in the far-flung communities.

Following today’s graduation ceremony, Ashley highlighted that villages like Five Star, Tassawini, Eye Lash and several others will have their own community health workers for the first time.

“Today, history is being made where we have trained two persons from Baramita who will be going back to serve Baramita from this training programme. They’re going to serve with more resources at their disposal,” the regional chairman expressed.

Deputy Director of the Health Science Division, Chandroutie Persaud-Bahadur also spoke at the graduation ceremony.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Steven Cheefoon; Hinterland Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, Michael Gouveia; Regional Vice Chairperson, Annansha Peters, and the Regional Executive Officer, Mr Sewchand were also in attendance at the ceremony. (DPI)

--- ---