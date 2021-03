Guyana has recorded 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total cases recorded to date to 9322.

There are currently seven persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 in institutional isolation, 684 in home isolation, and 12 in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 8381 while the death toll has risen to 210.

The latest fatality is a 42-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).