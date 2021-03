Guyana has recorded 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total positives to date to 8928.

There are currently eight persons receiving care in the ICU, 32 in institutional isolation, eight in institutional quarantine, and 472 on home isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 8211 while the death toll has risen to 206.

The latest to person to have died is a 59-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).