81 new Covid-19 cases recorded; 15 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 81 new cases of Covid-19. This takes the total positive cases recorded to date to 15,352.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 112 in institutional isolation, 1796 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

A total of 13,085 persons have recovered.

Meanwhile, three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 344.

The latest fatalities are a 68-year-old man from Region Four, a 60-year-old woman from Region Three, and a 45-year-old woman from Region Four. They all died on May 15.