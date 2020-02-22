81.8% turnout at joint services voting – GECOM

Friday’s (February 21, 2020) voting saw a high turnout from members of the joint services at the 60 pollng stations across the country.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today (Saturday, February 22, 2020) reported that a total of 8,369 ranks casted their ballots. This represents an 81.8 per cent of the 10,226 members of the Disciplined Services listed to vote.

The largest turnout was from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) which saw 5,400 officers from an approximate 6,700 casting their votes. This represents an 80.6 per cent turnout by ranks from the various branches across the country.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recorded an 83.6 per cent turnout with a total of 2,359 soldiers exercising their franchise. Some 3,000 army ranks were listed to vote.

Additionally, a total of 88.1 per cent or 430 of the members from the Guyana Prisons Service (GPS) voted on Friday. A total of 840 ranks from across the country were listed to vote.

During the course of Friday’s D-day, Chair of GECOM (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh and Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield had stated that the process was generally smooth throughout the country.

The same sentiments were expressed by Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali and incumbent President David Granger, who is seeking a re-election at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.