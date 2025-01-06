$80M rehabilitated North East La Penitence Health Centre commissioned

Today, the Ministry of Health reopened the newly constructed North East La Penitence Health Centre in Central Georgetown.

This modernised facility, constructed at a cost of approximately $80 million GYD, marks a significant step in the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services and will service a population of 7,651.

During his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced services the centre will offer.

“We are very pleased to reopen this facility. The Ministry has invested in its renovation to ensure that the citizens of Georgetown benefit from primary healthcare services of the highest standard. We aim to deliver a comprehensive package of 115 interventions across every health facility in Guyana,” the Minister noted.

The Minister highlighted several critical programmes that will be available at the centre, including expanded vaccination services for 19 preventable diseases, including HPV; school health screenings with corrective care; advanced chronic disease management with HEARTS and HbA1c testing; and infectious disease monitoring through accredited testing and surveillance by the Pan American Health Organisation.

In addition to healthcare, the Minister shared plans for upgrading neighbouring facilities and announced the installation of a dental suite at the North East La Penitence Health Centre in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, noted the Ministry of Health’s commitment to raising healthcare standards across Guyana, stating:

“Every citizen is entitled to the same level of care, and we will ensure that no region is left behind as we strive to provide world-class healthcare,” he said.

Among those present were Chief Medical Officer Dr Narine Singh; Micheal Gouveia, Hinterland Coordinator; District Medical Officer Dr Judy Bentley-Browne; Counsellor Alphonso De Armas, and other officials.

--- ---