800 part-time jobs, major road enhancements for Region Two – VP Jagdeo

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Tuesday, announced government’s aggressive move to create some 800 new part-time jobs for persons living along the Essequibo coast, Region Two.

The Vice President said the strategic plan will significantly supplement the income of a number of households across the region.

He was at the time engaging several rice farmers in the auditorium of the Anna Regina Secondary School.

“Before I leave here you will see an ad come about for about 800 new jobs for people to get part-time work to supplement their family income.

“We want to co-invest, that is, we will build the factory for people who would like to set up businesses in this region. Already we are working with some people in ICT, we are hoping to generate about 1,000 jobs,” the Vice President said.

The Vice President announced too, that government is seeking to establish two major water treatment plants in the region, in keeping with the administration’s promise to provide potable water to Guyanese nationwide.

Further, citizens in Essequibo will benefit from a US $30 million state of the art hospital.

“Most of the service that you are getting from Georgetown hospital you will get right here.”

The region will also see the establishment of major community thoroughfares.

“This region alone we are going to put $1 billion alone on community roads in this year’s budget,” VP Jagdeo added.

Late last year, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali turned the sod for a new $2 billion multispecialty hospital at Suddie. The medical facility is also part of the government’s wider agenda of revolutionising the quality of healthcare in Guyana.

“We have set aside money for job programmes in the rural areas because we don’t have many jobs in Berbice, here or in Region Ten. We have a lot of jobs in Region Three and Four because everybody wants to invest in these areas.”

Meanwhile, some 250 grants will also be distributed to small business owners.

Accordingly, the government also plans to invest some $600 million to dredge the mouth of the Pomeroon river.

Hundreds of farmers are also set to benefit from farm to market roads, which will open up acres of farm lands in the region. [DPI]