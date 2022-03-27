800 part-time jobs for Region 10 – VP Jagdeo

Within the next three weeks, some 800 Region 10 residents will be employed by the government.

This announcement was made today by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo as he addressed residents of the Region during a meeting at Watooka House in Linden.

The Vice President said application forms will be available for interested persons. This forms part of the administration’s plans to subsidise household income in light of the rising cost of living.

A similar initiative was announced in Region Two last week during the Vice President’s outreach in that region.

Further, Dr. Jagdeo said the government is prepared to build other call centres and even factories in the region, as part of its co-investment initiative.

Training, he noted is also a priority of the government. Oil companies have been approached about recruiting persons outside of Regions Three and Four.

In addition, VP Jagdeo announced that some 200 to 250 small grants will be provided to small businesses in the region.

Another major programme to improve the water supply system and other infrastructural works for the region are also in train.

The meetings hosted at the Watooka House are part of the administration’s efforts to engage people on the ground to get a better understanding of their issues with a view to resolving them.