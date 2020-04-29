80-Y-O businessman frustrated after 4th burglary within 6 months

An 80-year-old businessman of West Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica Berbice) is beyond frustrated after his home and business establishment were targeted by bandits for the fourth time within months.

Harry Lalsa and his 78-year-old wife were home alone in the three-story building – which also houses the Lalsa Enterprise located at D’Edward, West Bank Berbice.

Their living quarter is located on the top floor, storage on the second while the business is on the flat.

On Tuesday morning at around 01:30hrs, Mr Lalsa heard a noise which woke him from his sleep.

Upon inspection, he saw nothing unusual.

The businessman returned to bed, but was awakened again by another sound.

This time, the elderly man ventured onto his verandah where he noticed someone running from the second floor.

“I could have shot him in his back, if I had my gun,” Lalsa told this publication.

Meanwhile, at about 07:45hrs, Mr Lalsa ventured into the yard where he noticed that a hole was cut in his side fence.

The matter was reported to the police.

This is the fourth time his building was broken into within months.

During the first burglary which occurred in November 2019, the businessman’s firearm was stolen.

On December 23, 2019 bandits again broke into the store and removed close to $1M in cash and other valuables. At that time the businessman had placed a quantity of money and other documents in a bag in preparation for a visit to the city the following morning to conduct business.

In January last, the building was again broken into and the store was ransacked; phone cards, cigarettes, cash and alcohol were missing.

INews understands that the business has also been targeted several times prior to the November incident.

The businessman had previously expressed fear for his life, saying if he can get someone to purchase the business, he will migrate with his wife. (Andrew Carmichael)