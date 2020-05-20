8 presidential guards test positive for COVID-19

Eight presidential guards have been tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“As a result of the presence of COVID-19 in Guyana, the Presidential Guard Unit in conformity with the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health, conducted random testing on ranks within the Department. Eight ranks of the uniform section were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the GPF said in a press statement.

According to the Force, the presidential guards are currently “convalescing in quarantine”.

INews understands that within the Presidential Guards Unit, there are the uniformed ranks as well as the plain clothes officers who provide security for the president and prime minister as well as their residences.

Those who were tested positive are from the uniformed section.

No other information was provided on this matter.