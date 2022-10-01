8 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that another eight persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes active COVID-19 cases in Guyana up to 67 including 63 persons in home isolation and the remaining four persons in institutional isolation.

There are two other persons in institutional quarantine as well. No patients are in the COVID-19 ICU.

Additionally, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 70,000 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.