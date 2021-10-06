8 more unvaccinated persons among 9 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 05, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 816.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

 

SEX                 AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS
Male 63 Demerara-Mahaica October 01 Unvaccinated
Male 58 Demerara-Mahaica October 01 Unvaccinated
Female 59 Pomeroon-Supernaam August 26 Unvaccinated
Female 79 Pomeroon-Supernaam August 29 Unvaccinated
Female 60 Demerara-Mahaica October 05 Unvaccinated
Female 83 Demerara-Mahaica October 05 Unvaccinated
Female 61 Cuyuni-Mazaruni October 05 Unvaccinated
Male 55 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 05 Partially Vaccinated
Male 52 Demerara-Mahaica October 05 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 250 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,951.

There are 34 persons in the ICU, 151 in institutional quarantine, 3,553 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 28,397.

