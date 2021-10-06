8 more unvaccinated persons among 9 latest Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 05, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 816.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Male
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 01
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|58
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 01
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|59
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|August 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|79
|Pomeroon-Supernaam
|August 29
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|60
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 05
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|83
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 05
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|61
|Cuyuni-Mazaruni
|October 05
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|55
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|October 05
|Partially Vaccinated
|Male
|52
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 05
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 250 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,951.
There are 34 persons in the ICU, 151 in institutional quarantine, 3,553 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 28,397.