8 more test positive for COVID

Another eight persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 63,473.

However, only 102 of these are currently active cases including one patient in the COVID019 ICU and the remaining 101 persons in home isolation.

There are also eight other persons in institutional quarantine, according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 1228 while 62,143 persons have recovered from the deadly virus to date.