8 more die from COVID-19; 86 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 941.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 63 Mahaica-Berbice November 05 Unvaccinated Female 29 East Berbice-Corentyne November 05 Fully Vaccinated Male 28 Cuyuni-Mazaruni November 06 Unvaccinated Male 46 Demerara-Mahaica November 06 Unvaccinated Female 51 East Berbice-Corentyne November 04 Unvaccinated Male 90 Pomeroon-Supernaam November 04 Unvaccinated Male 67 Upper Demerara – Berbice November 03 Unvaccinated Female 58 Mahaica-Berbice November 04 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, 81 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24-hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 36,079.

However, only 2,546 of these are currently active cases including 10 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,556 in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 11 other persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 32,592 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.