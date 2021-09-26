8 more COVID-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of September 25, 2021, eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 762.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 56 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 25 Unvaccinated Male 42 Mahaica-Berbice September 25 Unvaccinated Female 73 Demerara-Mahaica September 25 Fully Vaccinated Female 74 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 25 Unvaccinated Female 60 Demerara-Mahaica September 25 Unvaccinated Female 78 Demerara-Mahaica September 25 Unvaccinated Male 53 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 25 Unvaccinated Male 57 Upper Demerara – Berbice September 24 Unvaccinated

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the eight deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.21), which are in effect until September 30, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy.