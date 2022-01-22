8 more COVID-19 deaths; 957 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health today reported that eight more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1, 130.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 51 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 21 Unvaccinated Male 60 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 21 Fully Vaccinated Male 79 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Unknown Male 65 Demerara-Mahaica January 21 Fully Vaccinated Female 67 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 22 Unvaccinated Female 28 Barima-Waini January 22 Unvaccinated Male 48 Demerara-Mahaica January 22 Partially Vaccinated Female 74 Demerara-Mahaica January 20 Unvaccinated

The Health Minister said the 74-year-old female died at her home.

Meanwhile, some 957 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has gone up to 56,585.

However, only 13,243 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also 20 persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 42,212 persons have recovered after contracting the life-threatening virus.