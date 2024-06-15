8 Indian nationals deported to Suriname after illegally entering Guyana

Eight Indian nationals were on Friday deported to neighbouring Suriname after they illegally entered Guyana via the Number 63 Beach in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the police, shortly after 00:30h on Friday, ranks on a mobile patrol at Number 63 Beach entrance observed two motor cars, PAB 9258 and HD 26, heading north and suddenly stopped.

As a result, the ranks approached the two vehicles and observed each vehicle had four occupants along with a driver.

The occupants were taken to the Springlands Police Station, where their names were given as 22-year-old Saurab from India; Rathee Sahil, 26, a farmer of Delhi, India; Rahul 23, a farmer of Chandigarh, India; Sagar, 23, a farmer of Chandigarh, India; 19-year-old Gurlall Singh Bajwa of Bareilly, India; Hardeep Singh, 36, a farmer of Chandigarh, India; Baldev Singh, 23, a farmer of Dehradun, India, and Gurjit Singh, a 22-year-old farmer of Jalandhar, India.

Upon checking their Republic of India-issued passports, it was observed that the nationals arrived in Suriname between May 18 and 27, 2024 and entered Guyana without presenting themselves to the Guyana Immigration officer.

This publication understands that the men made arrangements that would see them eventually travelling to the United States. However, none of their passports had US visas.

According to Divisional Commander of Region Six, Shivpersaud Bacchus, the foreigners were handed over to the Immigration Department and they were subsequently sent back to Suriname – the last country they legally visited.

