8-hour power outage for sections of Greater G/Town on Sunday

As the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. continues with preparatory works for the arrival of a second power ship, consumers in sections of Greater Georgetown will experience an 8-hour interruption in electricity supply on Sunday.

According to GPL, the power outage will be from 07:00h until 15:00h to facilitate the relocation of a section of the network to accommodate the 69kV lines that will transmit power from the vessel onto the national grid.

This power ship, which is expected to arrive soon, will be stationed in the Demerara River and will, in its first phase, deliver 60 megawatts of generating capacity to the grid while in its second phase, 15 additional megawatts of power will be delivered to the grid.

The areas that will be affected by Sunday’s 8-hour power outage are:

GEORGETOWN

North Ruimveldt

South Ruimveldt

Tucville

Guyhoc Park

Guyhoc Gardens

Lamaha Park

Lamaha Springs

Roxanne Burnham Gardens

Shirley Fields Ridley Square

Lodge

EAST BANK DEMERARA

Huston Estate

Industrial Site to Agricola

