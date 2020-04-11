8 homeless after fire guts Bent Street house

An early morning fire today (Saturday, April 11, 2020) has left eight persons homeless after completing destroying a two-story house.
The fire started sometime around 03:00h at the Bent Street (closer to Louisa Rowe) Worthmanville, Georgetown.
INews understands that two sets of tenants occupy the top and bottom flats of the building.
The fire started in the upper flat, which was reportedly occupied by minors.
Marlon Martin, who lives in the lower flat with his mother, told this publication that he was awakened by screams from the persons in the upper flat at about 03:00h.
He recalled rushing out of their apartment with his mother after realizing there was a fire. He noted that he tried to render assistance but was unable to.
Martin further related that he was also unable to salvage any of their belongings as the blaze quickly engulfed the entire two-storied structure.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.
