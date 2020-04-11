8 homeless after fire guts Bent Street house

The fire started sometime around 03:00h at the Bent Street (closer to Louisa Rowe) Worthmanville, Georgetown.

INews understands that two sets of tenants occupy the top and bottom flats of the building.

The fire started in the upper flat, which was reportedly occupied by minors.

Marlon Martin, who lives in the lower flat with his mother, told this publication that he was awakened by screams from the persons in the upper flat at about 03:00h.