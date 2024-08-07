8 drone pilots, 12 data analysts trained to implement technology into rice cultivation

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) now has 12 data analysts and eight certified drone pilots after completing a one-year programme aimed at revitalising the rice industry by introducing drone technology to better monitor production.

The programme saw over 350 farmers benefitting from their expertise from the completed programme sponsored by the GRDB, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the Embassy of China in Guyana.

During the closing ceremony on Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha noted that the training is testimony of the government’s commitment to modernising the agriculture sector.

“So, by introducing drone technology and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), we are equipping our farmers with invaluable tools to optimise their operations and even further maximise yields,” the minister stated.

He added that the programme will build the farmer’s capacity while improving the rice yield.

Minister Mustapha said this will also contribute significantly to achieving Caricom’s goal of reducing the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Additionally, the General Manager of GRDB Badrie Persaud said that the drone technology will help to better crop management. He stated it could also be used in risk management.

“It is a very important project for us. It will have a very positive impact on the development of rice in Guyana,” the general manager said.

Meanwhile, FAO representative Gillian Smith stressed the need for digital transformation and innovation in the agriculture sector.

“The best place for this project and the area that is most ready and commit the best use of the project was the GRDB. The project started with a small contribution of just under $78,000 US and there was a supplement of that of US $45,000. But because of how quickly this project moved forward in Guyana, we eventually ended up with a project of just over US $165,000,” Smith explained.

Together with the training of the GRDB staff, they also received a multispectral drone and four DJI Air 2S drones.

Due to the successful implementation of drone technology in the country, four more of the most advanced crop-monitoring drones, and three laptops were handed over to the GRDB from the FAO.

The drone technology has already allowed officers from the GRDB to map all the rice-growing plots within the country and identify who the farmers were and the varieties of rice produced.

It also allows the GRDB staff to advise farmers on land levelling, plant health, and salinity of the areas. (DPI)

