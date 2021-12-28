8 Covid deaths recorded over holiday weekend

Within the course of three days, eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Guyana. This has taken the death toll up to 1050.

The fatalities were announced between Saturday and Monday; and included five unvaccinated persons. On December 27, a 55-year-old man from Region 10 succumbed. Three women from Region Six died on December 25 – a 66-year-old, a 69-year-old and a 76-year-old.

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old woman from Region One; a 68-year-old man from Region Four; and an 84-year-old female from Region Four were the fatalities for December 24. The eight death was a 54-year-old man from Region Three who died since December 13.

Over the three days, COVID-19 cases recorded to date moved from 39,042 to 39,119. There were 44 infections on Saturday, 21 on Sunday and 12 on Monday.