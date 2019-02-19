8 arrested for TIP in Essequibo

Eight persons are now in Police custody and are being questioned in connection with the offence of trafficking in person (TIP) following several raids on the Essequibo Coast over the weekend. The raids were conducted in Suddie, Henrietta and Cotton Tree.

The eight persons in custody comprise include three females. They are expected to be charged with Trafficking in Person, Employing a child on premises selling intoxicating liquor, keeping brothel and assault and resisting peace officers.

The raid was carried out by members of the Guyana Police Force and the Social Protection Ministry.