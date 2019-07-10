79-Y-O man attacked at church

A 79-year-old man was on Saturday last attacked at a church on Princes Street, Georgetown.

Victor Daniels, of Bent Street, Georgetown, said he and some other church members were doing construction work at the building when he was attacked by a young man, who is also a member of the congregation.

During the attack, Daniels’ neck was cut.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated. Daniels said the injury was not life-threatening.

Speaking to INews, the man said he does not want his attacker to go to jail. He believes the young man needs psychiatric help.

“When we deh together, we does laugh and make jokes but he was always quiet,” Daniels explained of his attacker.

“I don’t know what happen but like he trip. Incarceration won’t do him anything, he needs help.”

INews understands that the perpetrator has been taken into police custody.