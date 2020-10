The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a second death today of a man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 111.

The latest fatality is a 78-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Earlier today, the Ministry reported Guyana’s 110th COVID-19 death in the person of a 55-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).