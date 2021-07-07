77 new cases as Covid-19 death toll rises to 484

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 484.

The latest fatalities are two males: a 59-year-old from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) and 65-year-old from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 20,645.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 89 in institutional isolation, 1,410 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

The number of recoveries stands at 18,647.