$74M new block for Diamond Secondary School

Today, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially turned the sod to mark the commencement of the construction of an exterior block at Diamond Secondary School.

This significant project, valued at G$74,056,950, is set to benefit 750 students from the catchment areas of Diamond and the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The project, undertaken by Simcon Engineering Inc., will be led by Mr. A. Simon, Managing Director of the company.

The contractor has been mobilized with an initial payment of G$18,514,237 to ensure the timely completion of the project within the projected duration of seven months.

This development is part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational facilities and provide better learning environments for students across the country.

