$74M Crown Dam road upgrade completed

The upgrade of the mud road at Crown Dam, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) has been completed. The contract totalling $74,847,885 was awarded to S & D Construction earlier this year.

The rehabilitation of this road was done as a part of the government’s $15.2 billion road development package, under the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous roads programme.

Construction of the 1,100 meters full asphaltic concrete pavement commenced on July 8, 2022 and was completed before its eight-month deadline which was originally slated for March 8, 2023.

The contractor and his workers laboured day and night to get the job done and as a result, they completed 100% percent of the scope of work on December 16, 2022.

The delivery of this project benefits approximately 150 residents, many of whom are cash crops farmers. The project also resulted in ease of access to over 100 acres of farmland.