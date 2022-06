Another 74 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of active cases in the country to 909 including 2 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Six other persons are currently in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1245, while some 64,302 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country to date.