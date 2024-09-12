735 athletes to compete as Heritage Games kicks off

A significant investment of over $570 million has been made by the government to develop sports in the hinterland, said Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

The investment was announced during the opening of the Annual Amerindian Heritage Games 2024 on Wednesday evening, where 735 athletes from various districts gathered at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Georgetown.

He affirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to invest in these games as part of bridging the gap between the coastland and the hinterland, emphasising that national enhancement includes the development of skills and talents.

“We believe that the development in this country is not just about the roads and the bridges and the hospitals and the schools and the community grounds…It’s the development of your brain, the development of your skills,” Minister Ramson underscored.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai described this year’s investment as the largest that the government has made in these games, noting that the focus is not only on infrastructure but on the development of all Guyanese.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag.

Over the next five days, female and male athletes will compete in various sports disciplines, including aquatics, track and field, cricket and football.

